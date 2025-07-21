Woman spared effective prison term for money laundering after ‘significant’ rehabilitation

A woman found guilty of laundering over €116,000 linked to drug trafficking and prostitution was spared an effective prison term after a court acknowledged her “significant” rehabilitation efforts.

Charmain Bezzina, a 45-year-old, was handed a three-year probation order and 400 hours of community service after being found guilty of money laundering and fraudulent gain.

She was also ordered to forfeit €116,129 to the state but was not found guilty of recidivism and defrauding the Social Security Department due to a lack of evidence.

The case dates back to between April 2014 and July 2018. Authorities were alerted that Bezzina was gambling substantial sums despite having no visible source of legitimate income. The woman was already serving an effective prison term at the time of the report, for unrelated offences.

When questioned by police, Bezzina admitted to gambling money she had obtained by way of prostitution and drug trafficking. It was concluded by the court that she had laundered a total of €116,129.

The 45-year-old testified during proceedings, describing her chequered past of imprisonment, addiction and gambling. She also explained that there were times when she found herself “with her back against the wall” and attempted to exclude herself from betting establishments, only to be allowed to gamble using cards belonging to others. She was only banned when her mother had threatened to report said establishments.

However, after voluntarily converting a fine into an effective prison-term and completing a rehabilitation programme, Bezzina is now in gainful employment and has even received a promotion to the position of cleaning supervisor. Her probation officer, who had found her a job, noted that the defendant had made “significant progress”, with her employer also satisfied with her work.

The court noted that the offences committed by Bezzina, particularly that of money laundering, are all serious in nature with money laundering negatively impacting the economy of the country. On the other hand, it was held that the court could not ignore the fact that the accused had made substantial progress in her rehabilitation.

Thus, it was noted that whilst an effective prison term could serve as a punishment, the defendant would ultimately lose all that she had worked for over the past years, with the risk that she would return to her old ways.

Bezzina was thus handed a three-year probation order and 400 hours of community service.

Defence lawyer David Gatt assisted the accused.