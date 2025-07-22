Boy, aged just over one year, in serious condition after falling into Gozo pool

A boy aged one year and four months is in serious condition after finding difficulty swimming when falling into a private residence’s pool.

The police said the accident happened at around 7:30pm in Triq Ġnien Imrik at Xagħra, Gozo.

Police officers and a medical team rushed to the site of the accident and found the boy who was unconscious.

The boy was rushed to the Gozo General Hospital, and then flown to Mater Dei Hospital using a helicopter for further medical assistance.

Duty magistrate Simone Grech has launched an inquiry, and police investigations are ongoing.