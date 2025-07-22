Man handed suspended sentence after giving cocaine to 13-year-old girl

A man has been found guilty of giving cocaine to a 13-year-old girl, who later overdosed and was hospitalised after a night out in Paceville.

Ayrton Bugeja from Floriana was accused of giving cocaine to a 13-year-old girl on 24 June 2016. He was also accused of recidivism.

Superintendent Hubert Cini testified that on the day of the incident, he was requested at Mater Dei Hospital at 11:30am after the girl had been admitted on suspicion of a cocaine overdose. The girl recalled being in Paceville with her friend, where they had met Bugeja, who provided her with the cocaine.

The girl and her friend left Paceville at around 7:00am for the latter’s house in Birgu, where she lost consciousness.

Doctors who saw the girl suspected a drug overdose.

Police Superintendent Josric Mifsud questioned Bugeja, who denied supplying the substance to the girl but admitted to being with her at a club.

The girl told the court that she went to Gainpula with a friend, then to a playground, and finally to Clique in Paceville. When asked how much cocaine she had consumed, the girl said roughly 16 lines. She then emphasised that she didn’t know exactly how much, but it was more than enough for her to overdose.

The girl testified in 2022, saying she was lying on the bed at her friend’s house when she started to feel unwell. She proceeded to go outside and then felt a push before she passed out. Moreover, she testified that she never bought drugs for herself but claimed her friend did.

She also explained that her friend would also offer her drugs, but she frequently refused.

The girl's mother also testified, stating that when she saw her daughter in the hospital, she appeared as though she was “dead”. The girl told her that she had been in Birgu with her friends when someone spiked her drink.

The accused also testified, claiming it was the first time he had met the girl, who was accompanied by another girl and a middle-aged man. He denied supplying her with drugs and insisted he did not use any himself. He also said he saw the girl and the middle-aged man entering and exiting the toilet several times.

The court noted that it was faced with two conflicting accounts: the girl’s version, where she claimed to have consumed cocaine provided by the accused, and Bugeja’s version, in which he denied any involvement with drugs at all. The court found the girl’s testimony consistent and credible. It concluded that Bugeja was guilty of drug trafficking by sharing cocaine. However, it acquitted him of recidivism due to a lack of supporting evidence from the prosecution.

During the sentence, the court highlighted the gravity of the offence, specifically, the supply of cocaine to a 13-year-old. Although the exact quantity of the drugs was not established, it was clear that it led to the girl’s hospitalisation due to an overdose. The court also took into account the fact that the accused was charged five years after the incident.

Bugeja was sentenced to two years in prison, suspended for three years, and fined €2,000.

Magistrate Gianella Camilleri Busuttil presided over the case, while Police Superintendent Hubert Cini led the prosecution.