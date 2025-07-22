Man cleared of involuntary harm charges after 2016 Marsa abattoir fire left three injured

Anthony Grima, a 54-year-old gas installer, was acquitted of involuntary grievous bodily harm charges after a fire broke out during maintenance works on the Marsa Public Abattoir’s gas system in November 2016.

During the works, a serious gas explosion had left three workers injured, one of them critically, after maintenance works on an LPG system ended in disaster.

The three workers: Anthony Grima, Donis Dobrinis Bildiris, and Charles Seisun had been summoned to the abattoir to carry out maintenance work on the LPG system enclosed by a fenced area. They were tasked with addressing a fault in the LPG vaporizer supplying the abattoir. Due to the malfunction, the firepower produced by the singeing machine was significantly reduced and the solenoid valve was to be replaced.

While one worker worked inside the fenced enclosure, the other two remained outside near an open door to a boiler room adjacent to the site. Suddenly, fire erupted from the boiler room door.

Grima and Dobrinis escaped with relatively minor injuries, while Seisun’s injuries were more severe, with 45% partial thickness burns, requiring intensive care treatment.

Testimonies and events leading to the fire

Eyewitness accounts and CCTV footage showed that the three men arrived in two vehicles. The men had no keys to access the fence which prompted Grima to jump the fence to begin work. Minutes before, they were seen smoking cigarettes near their vehicles despite several ‘No Smoking’ signs on site.

Grima admitted to having smoked in the area with Seisun and Dobrinis.

Donis Dobrinis testified that Grima had started the process of draining LPG liquid from the evaporator unit inside the fenced area just before the fire broke out.

Daniel Vella, an expert witness, analysed CCTV footage and concluded the fire was accidental but caused by negligence on the part of the three Easy Gas workers. According to him, the fire broke out seconds after Grima discharged the liquid which vaporised and mixed with air to form a flammable gas cloud.

Despite no obvious electrical sources near the ignition point, since the evaporator unit’s power supply was cut off, the experts pointed to smoking near the installation as the most likely ignition cause. The workers were repeatedly seen smoking near the gas tanks and boiler room.

DNA analysis of a cigarette butt found at the scene did not match Grima but matched Dobrinis, making it impossible to definitively link the ignition source to Grima’s cigarette.

Nonetheless, Grima’s smoking at the site was confirmed by video and testimonies.

The court found the men smoking near the gas system constituted clear negligence, however, the court emphasised that under Maltese criminal law, negligence alone is not enough for a conviction.

Criminal liability not only requires proof of negligence but also a causal link between negligent conduct and the harmful event. There must be clear evidence that the accused’s actions directly caused the harm.

So, while the court found Grima’s conduct to be highly negligent, it held that the prosecution failed to prove beyond reasonable doubt that Grima’s negligence directly caused the fire. Other possible ignition sources, or even the actions of the other two workers, could not be excluded. The inability to tie the ignition specifically to Grima’s cigarette butt prevented conviction.

Regarding the separate charge of failing to take reasonable care for health and safety, the court recognised Grima’s negligence in smoking but noted a lack of training provided to him about the dangers and absence of supervision.

The court ruled it would be unjust to convict Grima on this charge without evidence of adequate training or supervisory intervention. Anthony Grima was thus acquitted.

Seisun and Bildiris were arraigned and charged separately on the case.

The prosecution was led by Inspector Sarah Magri. Defence lawyers Jose Herrera and Kristina Camilleri Deguara represented Grima.