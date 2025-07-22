Three men accused of stealing over €40,000 from Sliema beach club

Three young men appeared in court on Tuesday morning and pleaded not guilty to robbing three individuals in a beach club in Qui Si Sana, Sliema.

The accused, 25-year-old Simone Serrafino, 26-year-old Michele Messineo and 23-year-old David Francesco Messineo, are Sicilian and are understood to have been in Malta on holiday.

On 20 July, the Sliema police station were alerted by the security on duty at the beach club that three men were suspected of having stolen several items from a number people.

From one individual, they stole a watch and mobile phone, exceeded the value of €2329.37. They also allegedly stole another three mobile phones from another two people. The total amount stolen was estimated to be at around €40,000, according to Inspector Ian Azzopardi.

The prosecution objected to the bail request due to the fact that the three do not have any ties to Malta but were simply on holiday in the country and were scheduled to depart back to Sicily. The gravity of the charges was also cited.

Legal aid lawyer Joseph Calleja said that it is obvious that three do not have any ties to the country. However, if bail was to be granted, the three would continue residing in the hotel which they had been staying in until a permanent address is found. The lawyer also said that no prejudices should be made just because they were tourists. The three cooperated with police, gave clear versions of facts and hence, the presumption of innocence should prevail, the lawyer continued.

Bail was still denied by Magistrate Ann-Marie Thake.

The prosecution was led by Inspector Ian Azzopardi and Attorney General lawyers Manuel Grech and Daniel Vancell.