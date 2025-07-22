Woman acquitted of illegal weapon possession as prosecution fails to prove taser gun belonged to her

The Criminal Court of Appeal has acquitted a woman for illegally possessing a taser gun and disturbing the peace at a club in Żejtun.

Amanda Agius had been previously sentenced to three months imprisonment suspended for one year but was acquitted on appeal because the prosecution failed to prove that she owned the weapon in question.

This case occurred during the time when certain Covid-19 measures were still in force, including social distancing requirements when dining at restaurants.

The police had carried out a search at the ‘Red Stars’ club in Żejtun in the early hours of 19 September 2021. Police entered the premises at around 3:00am. Around 50 people were inside, many without wearing masks and some were even smoking. All those present were searched and some were found in possession of drugs.

The prosecution presented several affidavits and documents, including statements by Amanda Agius, her son Leon, the establishment owner Albert Mifsud, as well as the weapon.

According to the police affidavit, Agius was behind the bar with her son and allegedly said: “What do you expect, in a place like this I don’t keep a taser?” However, the court ruled that these words did not amount to Agius assuming direct ownership of the taser, particularly since there was no proof it belonged to her.

The court stressed that the prosecution failed to prove that Agius had direct responsibility for the establishment or that she owned or possessed any of the items found there. There was also no direct evidence that Agius breached the peace, shouted or caused excessive noise. It was also not proven that she was aware of drug use on the premises.

The Court of Appeal stated that the prosecution had to prove Agius’ responsibility regarding the Red Stars club. The mere fact that she was behind the bar with her son did not make her responsible for what happened on the premises.

Therefore, the court upheld Agius’ appeal and declared her not guilty of excessive noise, breach of public peace, and possession of a weapon. It also confirmed her previous acquittal on the first, second, fifth, and sixth charges.

These charges related to operating a bar, club, restaurant, snackbar, or kiosk in breach of its licence, including failing to close between 2:00am and 5:00am. She was also found not guilty of failing to serve only seated customers and of failing to maintain a two-metre distance between tables as per the Covid restrictions at the time.

The Court of Appeal therefore ordered that Amanda Agius be fully acquitted of all charges against her.

The court was presided over by Madam Justice Consuelo Scerri Herrera.