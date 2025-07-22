Man handed probation order after grabbing mother’s neck during domestic dispute

A 28-year-old man from Tarxien has been handed a three-year probation order after pleading guilty to assaulting his mother during a domestic argument earlier this month.

The incident occurred on the evening of 10 July, when the accused was at home with his mother. At around 8:45pm, an argument broke out after he stepped out to put some sheets in the wash.

He allegedly directed Maltese swear words at his mother and made hostile remarks, prompting her to ask what she had done to provoke him. He then reportedly rolled his eyes and slammed the door.

Later that night, at around 10pm, the situation escalated further. According to the victim, the accused told her, "Make sure you don’t tell anyone to come for me" before grabbing her by the neck and threatening her. He also slammed the refrigerator door, causing magnets to fall off.

The victim later went to a clinic, where she was certified as having suffered minor bodily harm.

The man was arrested at his workplace the following day. His defence did not contest the validity of the arrest but questioned whether a medical certificate alone should justify it. However, the prosecution argued the fact that his mother moved into a homeless shelter after the incident justifies the arrest.

The accused pleaded guilty and reconfirmed his admission in court.

The court sentenced the man to a three-year probation order and imposed a restraining order to ensure the victim’s safety. He is also required to attend regular probation appointments as part of the sentence.

The case was presided over by magistrate Ann Marie Thake, with inspector Colin Sheldon prosecuting.

Lawyer Yanika Barbara Sant defended the accused. Lawyer Lara Dimitrijevic was present for the victim.