Man gets suspended sentence for Ta’ Qali assault and dangerous driving

A 24-year-old man from Santa Luċija has been handed an 18-month suspended sentence after admitting to injuring a man and damaging property in a reckless driving incident at Ta’ Qali.

The events unfolded on 20 July, when Zenden Gafa’ was involved in an altercation during which he grievously injured another man. He also involuntarily caused damage to property belonging to a third party while driving in a reckless and dangerous manner.

Gafa’ pleaded guilty to the charges and was sentenced to 18 months in prison, suspended for three years.

In addition, his driving licence was suspended for three months.

Inspector Joseph Mallia led the prosecution, assisted by lawyer Miriayah Borg. Lawyer Chris Busietta represented the accused. Magistrate Ann Marie Thake presided over the case.