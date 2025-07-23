Disgraced notary again found guilty of pocketing clients’ funds

A former notary has avoided a prison sentence after being found guilty, again, of pocketing clients’ funds meant for stamp duty on property contracts.

Pierre Falzon, 64, who already has previous convictions for similar offences, was handed a one-year jail term suspended for 3 years and was permanently struck off as a notary. He was also ordered to pay €850 to one of the affected couples.

The court heard how Falzon kept money entrusted to him by clients, failing to register their property contracts on time, and in one case, never transferring ownership at all. Funds paid by one couple were traced to a third-party bank account instead of his clients’ account, something the court said showed the money was “diverted for the benefit of others” in breach of his professional duties.

Magistrate Rachel Montebello criticised the fact that the case dragged on for more than 11 years, calling the delay unacceptable. She also disagreed with a previous ruling which claimed Falzon could only be charged with a refund rather than misappropriation, calling that legal interpretation “mistaken” and one that leads to “absurd and unlawful consequences”.

The court took note of several personal and professional circumstances: until these incidents, Falzon had a clean record and handled an average of 1,000 contracts and wills per year.

It was also heard that he had left Malta for a period of time because his wife was seriously ill, and upon returning, he tried to regularise overdue contracts.

A probation officer’s report described Falzon as cooperative, from a stable family background, and aware of his duty to repay what he owes.

Still, the court underlined that the law applies equally to everyone, including notaries.

Falzon was disqualified from practising as a notary and avoided an effective prison term only because of his circumstances and his efforts to make amends.

Inspector Rennie Stivala prosecuted.

Lawyers Michael Schiriha and Roberto Spiteri appeared for Falzon.

Magistrate Rachel Montebello presided over the case.