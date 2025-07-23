Woman granted bail over theft of over €20,000 from apartment

A 38-year-old woman from San Ġiljan pleaded not guilty to stealing clothes, jewellery, cash and electronics from a Gżira apartment on two separate occasions last March.

Abigail Bugeja was arraigned in court on Wednesday, accused of aggravated theft and related offences. Prosecutors told the court the incidents took place at Savoy Gardens in Gżira, on 23 and again on 27 March 2025.

On the first occasion, between 9:00am and 5:00pm, she allegedly stole clothing, make-up and other personal items worth up to €2,329.37. Four days later, she allegedly returned and committed a second theft, this time allegedly taking jewellery, cash, two power banks, an iPad Air and other items, exceeding the same value.

The total value of the stolen items was estimated to reach around €20,000.

The thefts are being treated as aggravated both by value and by the fact that they occurred in a residence. The court heard how Bugeja was identified through fingerprints and CCTV footage and arrested on 21 July. She was interrogated by police on Tuesday afternoon.

She pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Her lawyer, Nicholas Mifsud, requested bail, arguing that the offences dated back several months, and her family had since stepped in to support her rehabilitation. Mifsud stressed that Bugeja had begun working with Caritas, had re-established contact with a probation officer and was undergoing a drug rehabilitation programme. He said she had never been to prison, her last court appearance was in 2008, and she had never breached previous bail conditions.

“Jail is not the solution,” Mifsud argued, warning that imprisonment would derail her efforts to recover from drug addiction and rebuild ties with her family. He asked for bail with strict conditions to allow her rehabilitation to continue.

The prosecution opposed bail, citing the seriousness of the offences, the substantial value involved and the risk of reoffending. She also noted Bugeja had been hospitalised on Tuesday due to an overdose.

After hearing submissions, the magistrate granted Bugeja bail under very strict conditions, noting that she is presumed innocent and her rehabilitation was better pursued outside prison.

Bugeja was placed under a three-year probation order, a supervision order, and a curfew, and ordered to continue her drug rehabilitation programme. The court also issued a protection order in favour of the resident.

Addressing the accused directly, the magistrate warned, “If you break any of these conditions, you will go straight to jail.”

Inspector Christine Delia prosecuted on behalf of the Police Commissioner, assisted by lawyers Claire Sammut and Luigi Gulia from the Attorney General’s office. Lawyer Nicholas Mifsud appeared for the accused.