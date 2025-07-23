Man pleads guilty to harassing and stalking woman in Swieqi

Shaheen Mohamad Ali Abdurahman Ajeli Nur, a Sudanese national residing at the Ħal Far Open Centre plead guilty to multiple offences, including harassment, stalking, public intoxication, breach of the peace, and acts of indecency.

The incident occurred at Triq il-Ġiebja, Swieqi, where the accused followed a woman as she walked along the road. According to inspector Kelsey Bugeja, the man trailed the woman to her residence, pushed open the gate enclosing the apartment block, shoved the woman, and followed her inside.

The victim, with the help of another resident, eventually managed to force the man to leave. During the incident, the accused reportedly removed his trousers while inside the apartment.

The police had previously received other complaints concerning the same individual.

Although the man cooperated with officers upon his arrest, he attempted to grab a police officer’s weapon while in custody. Due to his extreme intoxication, he was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment.

The accused confirmed his guilty plea in court.

The prosecution recommended a term of effective imprisonment, arguing that it was the appropriate punishment given the circumstances.

Legal aid lawyer Yanika Bugeja, representing the accused, did not object and agreed that a custodial sentence at its minimum, was necessary to facilitate the man’s rehabilitation, especially in light of his early admission.

Bail was not requested at this stage.

Sentencing has been scheduled for 29 July at 12:30pm.

The case was heard before Magistrate Gabriella Vella. The prosecution was led by Inspectors Kelsey Bugeja and Jonathan Cassar.