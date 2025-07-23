Human trafficker demanded sexual favours from escorts as repayment for travel expenses

A Colombian woman told a court on Wednesday a man who facilitated her, her sister's, and their aunt’s journey to Malta under the promise of escort work, later demanded sexual favours from her as repayment for their travel expenses.

She is one of three alleged victims in ongoing criminal proceedings against Damiano Nicastro. He stands accused of trafficking the women for sexual exploitation and of subjecting them to violence and coercion to force them into prostitution.

Nicastro has pleaded not guilty to the charges. The women are referred to in court as Victim 1, the aunt and her nieces, Victims 2 and 3.

Victim 1 had recounted earlier how the women were threatened and pressured for further payments after they failed to cover the cost of their flights.

On Tuesday, Victim 2 took the stand, stating that she was told the only way to repay the debt was through sexual acts. A man identified only as “Paolo” was the one who came to collect the repayments.

She said that every time Paolo came over, he asked for sexual favours to settle the debt. She ended up having sex with him around four times, the court heard.

The three had first met Nicastro upon their arrival in Malta in February of the previous year. They had agreed to work as escorts and part-time cleaners. Under the arrangement, the aunt and Victim 1 would give a portion of their earnings to Victim 3, who would then pass them on to Nicastro and Paolo.

Initially, Nicastro treated them well, but the situation later changed. Nicastro and ‘Paolo’ allegedly asked for their passports, claiming they needed them to apply for cleaning job permits.

Once the women handed over their passports, threats began. They were reportedly told they needed to pay €10,000 to get their passports back.

Like her aunt, Victim 2 said they managed to give Nicastro only part of the money demanded. This prompted a threatening message from “Paolo”, who allegedly warned them that if they did not pay the full amount, he would “find them and hurt them.”

Victim 2 also stated that Paolo only requested sexual favours from her and that she was told these encounters would cover the debt owed by all three women.

As the threats intensified and they ran out of money, the women feared for their safety and turned to the police.

Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech is presiding over the case. Prosecutor Valentina Cassar is representing the Attorney General.

The accused is being defended by lawyer Nicholas Mifsud, while lawyers Lara Dimitrijevic and Stephanie Caruana are representing the alleged victims.