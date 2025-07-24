menu

Two injured after motorcyclist crashes in early morning Tarxien accident

24 July 2025, 8:15am
by Karl Azzopardi
Two people were injured after a driver lost control of his motorcycle in Tarxien.

The accident happened at around 4:30am on Thursday in Triq San Anard.

Preliminary police investigations showed the driver, a 40-year-old man from Tarxien, lost control of the vehicle. A 33-year-old woman who was riding pillion also fell and got injured.

The two were rushed to Mater Dei Hospital, and certified for their injuries. The driver is suffering from grievous injuries, while the woman from serious ones.

Duty magistrate Ian Farrugia has launched an inquiry and police investigations are ongoing. 

