Man who fled Malta after 2024 armed robbery set to be charged following extradition

A man is set to be charged in court today after being extradited from Italy in connection with an armed robbery that took place in Malta last year.

The suspect, an Italian national, was arrested in Italy on the strength of a European Arrest Warrant.

The incident in question occurred on 16 January 2024, at around 10.30pm. A man, allegedly armed with a knife, entered a gaming shop on Triq iċ-Ċern in St Paul’s Bay and fled the scene after stealing a sum of cash.

Investigations into the robbery led to his identification and subsequent apprehension. Maltese authorities began extradition proceedings shortly after his arrest.

Late on Tuesday night, the man was brought back to Malta under police custody, escorted by three Maltese officers from Rome.

The suspect is expected to appear in court this morning at around 10.30am before Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit.

He will be formally charged, including for his alleged involvement in the robbery.