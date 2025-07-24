Man who fled Malta after 2024 armed robbery pleads not guilty to all charges

A man was brought before the court and charged in connection with two incidents in San Pawl il-Baħar after being extradited from Italy late on Tuesday night.

Manuel Bryan Melis, 27, pleaded not guilty to a series of charges, including armed robbery, carrying a knife without a licence, unlawful arrest with intent to extort, and causing voluntary damage to property.

The charges relate to a January 16, 2024 robbery at a betting shop, during which he allegedly threatened a man with a knife and stole €2,329.37 in cash. The following day, he was also accused of committing a second theft at a hotel in the same area, damaging items worth €250.

He is also alleged to have unlawfully detained a man in an attempt to extort money or force the transfer of property.

The prosecution requested a protection order in favour of both victims, as well as the possibility of compensation should Melis be convicted. Since the accused has no fixed residence in Malta, the court was also asked to consider him a flight risk.

Melis did not contest the validity of his arrest. The court upheld the prosecution’s requests and ordered that the accused be remanded in custody. The case was adjourned for the compilation of evidence.

Melis was represented by lawyer Gianella Camilleri Busuttil, while Inspectors Shawn Pawney and Lydon Zammit prosecuted on behalf of the police. The Attorney General’s office was represented by lawyer Dr Manuel Grech.