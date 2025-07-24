NGOs claim representative on Planning Board booted out after criticism of Montekristo sanctioning

Updated with Romano Cassar comment

The country’s frontline environmental NGOs have claimed their representative on the Planning Board has been irregularly booted out after condemning the sanctioning of Montekristo’s illegal development.

“None of the undersigned environmental NGOs, which are the major environmental NGOs in Malta, were contacted about this matter,” they said.

In a short comment to MaltaToday, Romano Cassar said he was willing to serve a second term if he was asked by NGOs. He did not comment further on the incident.

Earlier this month the Planning Authority has issued a planning permit for Charles Polidano’s completely illegal Montekristo zoo and equestrian parks, built over 45,000sq.m of agricultural land outside development zones in Ħal Farruġ.

The applications were approved by nine board members against two—namely NGO representative Romano Cassar and deputy chairman Martin Camilleri.

Cassar firmly objected to the sanctioning, insisting that the site is characterised by a history of “impunity”, which saw Polidano ignoring planning enforcements issued by the authority.

“By sanctioning, we are sending a negative message to society that illegalities can be sanctioned... Just imagine if everyone behaves this way,” he had said.

Now, the NGOs are claiming those comments led to Cassar’s ousting, with Planning Minister Clint Camilleri appointing Perit Jorge Spiteri as their representative on the Planning Board.

“This has been done against the provisions of Development Planning Act,” they said.

The law states a member representing the interests of environmental NGOs shall be chosen from amongst a number of persons nominated by the said NGOs.

The NGOs are demanding that the appointment of Perit Jorge Spiteri be rescinded and that the environmental NGOs be allowed to nominate their own representatives. “The NGOs wish to remark that the board is now not regularly composed and that this may compromise the legality of the decisions taken by the board going forward.”

The NGOs also wished to thank Perit Jorge Spiteri who immediately notified the NGOs of his appointment and acknowledged this anomalous situation.

The statement was signed by Ramblers Association of Malta, Flimkien Ghal Ambjent Aħjar, Birdlife Malta, Din l-Art Ħelwa, Nature Trust Malta, Moviment Graffitti and Għawdix.