Man in the dock after argument with wife over TikTok post

A man was granted bail after appearing in court following a heated argument with his wife over a TikTok post.

The man, who cannot be named by court order, was charged with attempting to use force against his wife as well as uttering threats or insults.

The court was informed that the alleged victim had filed a report at the domestic violence unit. She claimed that her husband of over 30 years ‘controls her life’ and had taken her phone, ID card and driving licence away from her after she uploaded a photo on TikTok. It emerged that the accused did not want his grandchildren to appear on social media.

A risk assessment returned an "extreme danger" result, and the man was arrested.

A request for bail was made by the defence, with this being upheld by the court.

Inspector Colin Sheldon prosecuted.

The defendant was assisted by defence lawyers Kathleen Calleja Grima and Franklin Calleja.