Man arrested at airport after breaching bail conditions while trying to flee Malta

A 35-year-old Indian national was arrested at the airport after allegedly attempting to flee Malta after his brother was involved in a traffic incident in Libya.

Melbin Devassy, a 35-year-old Indian national residing in Malta, was arrested on 23 July at 10am at Malta International Airport after allegedly trying to leave the country while under court-imposed bail conditions.

Devassy had been charged earlier this year in relation to a traffic incident in Luqa, which left a person injured. He was granted bail in March under strict conditions, including the surrender of his passport and a combined financial guarantee of over €65,000.

Despite this, Devassy was apprehended at the airport this week as he allegedly tried to board a flight to India. He had filed a formal court request to retrieve his passport just days earlier, citing administrative issues. However, the court had not yet issued a decree on that application when he was stopped by police at the terminal.

Prosecutors insisted that Devassy made no official request to travel abroad and that his actions undermined the judicial process. “He was caught at the airport. He was not on the plane yet, but he was clearly attempting to leave,” they argued.

The defence, however, painted a different picture. While acknowledging the accused’s impulsive behaviour, the defence said Devassy was in a state of shock upon learning personal news about his brother and intended to return to Malta after visiting Libya.

The defence argued that he had not physically boarded the flight and remained within Maltese territory, a point they claim should weigh in his favour. “He did not go abroad”, the defence concluded, he didn’t travel.

Devassy pleaded guilty to the breach. The prosecution is seeking the revocation of his bail, the forfeiture of his €2,000 deposit and €65,000 personal guarantee, and a four-month custodial sentence.

The case was adjourned for sentencing on 29 July.

Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit presided over the case, with Inspector Gabriel Kitcher prosecuting and lawyer Victor Buġeja appearing for the defence.