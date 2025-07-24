Engaged couple appear in court after altercation with police officers over drink-driving arrest

An engaged couple landed in hot water after a dispute with police officers over the manner in which the husband-to-be was arrested for drink-driving.

Amber Attard, a 26-year-old woman, and Matthew James Henshaw, a 34-year-old British engineer were both charged with various offences, including reviling or threatening six police officers, slightly injuring four of the said officers, and breaching public order.

Henshaw was charged in his own capacity with several other offences, including reckless driving, driving under the influence, being found in a public place drunk and incapable of taking care of himself, as well as uttering obscene words in public.

The Court was informed that on the evening of 22 July, when several roads were closed due to the village feast in St Paul’s Bay, Henshaw had been seen driving recklessly and against the flow of traffic.

Upon removing his helmet, officers detected a smell of alcohol and preparations were made to administer a breathalyser test.

It was at this juncture that Henshaw became agitated and called his fiancée, the other accused individual in this case, claiming that officers were speaking between themselves in Maltese - an allegation denied by Inspector Sarah Magri.

The situation then escalated when Attard, upon arriving at the scene of the incident, allegedly attacked officers. In this vein, defence lawyer Victor Bugeja stated that his client had merely placed her hands between officers and her fiancé, who, she alleged, was being forced into the police car by an officer who pinched his nipple. According to her version of events, she accidentally hit one of the officers with her fingernail when she was pulled away.

The validity of the arrest was ultimately affirmed by the court.

The engaged couple registered different pleas – whilst Henshaw admitted to all the charges brought against him, Attard pled not guilty to the charges and was granted bail.

Henshaw was handed an 18-month prison term suspended for three years and ordered to pay a €6,000 fine. His driving licence was also suspended for six months.

Inspector Sarah Magri prosecuted.

Legal Aid lawyer Victor Bugeja appeared for Amber Attard.

Legal Aid lawyer Axl Camilleri assisted Henshaw.