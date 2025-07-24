Woman who allegedly issued fake lease agreements charged with breaching bail conditions

A woman who was charged earlier this year after allegedly issuing fake lease agreements was remanded in custody on Thursday after allegedly breaching bail conditions.

Deborah Calleja, a 48-year-old woman from Birkirkara, appeared in court charged with breaching bail conditions and breaching the provisions of a suspended sentence.

She was arrested after being found by police officers at a hotel beyond the hours of the curfew imposed as part of her bail conditions.

Calleja pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Bail was requested by defence lawyer Ryan Ellul, with the prosecution objecting on the basis that proceedings were still at an early stage and that the ‘unstable’ character of the defendant made it difficult to trust that she would abide by any bail conditions.

The request was denied, and the woman was remanded in custody.

Calleja currently faces charges of money laundering, fraud, using forged documents, and making false declarations affecting the Tax Commissioner, Housing Authority, and Identità between 2022 and 2024. She is contesting the charges.

Inspector Matthew Grech prosecuted.

Defence lawyer Ryan Ellul assisted the accused.