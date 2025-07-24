menu

Elderly motorcycle driver grievously hurt after losing control and hitting pavement

The accident happened at around 10:15am in Naxxar

matthew_farrugia
24 July 2025, 4:11pm
by Matthew Farrugia

A 65-year-old man was grievously injured after losing control of his motorcycle earlier on Thursday. 

The accident happened at around 10:15am in Naxxar.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the victim driver lost control of his Honda motorcycle and drove into the pavement. 

He was aided by a medical team who took him to hospital by ambulance. He was later certified as having sustained grievous injuries.

Police investigations are still ongoing.

Matthew Farrugia is a staff reporter at MaltaToday
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.