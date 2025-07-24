Elderly motorcycle driver grievously hurt after losing control and hitting pavement
The accident happened at around 10:15am in Naxxar
A 65-year-old man was grievously injured after losing control of his motorcycle earlier on Thursday.
The accident happened at around 10:15am in Naxxar.
Preliminary investigations suggest that the victim driver lost control of his Honda motorcycle and drove into the pavement.
He was aided by a medical team who took him to hospital by ambulance. He was later certified as having sustained grievous injuries.
Police investigations are still ongoing.