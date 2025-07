A motorcyclist has been injured after he was struck by a car in Mosta's Constitutional Street on Thursday.

The incident happened at around 4:00pm.

A police spokesperson explained that the victim, who is yet to be identified, was riding a BMW motorcycle. He was hit by a Kia Ceed driven by a 41-year-old man from Xewkija.

The victim was taken to hospital, as his condition is unknown.