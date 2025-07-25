Judge presiding over Daniel Meli appeal reads judgment before closing submissions

A judge began reading judgment before the Attorney General lawyers had finalised their closing arguments in the appeal from Daniel Meli’s blocked extradition.

Daniel Meli, 28, is wanted by US authorities to face charges vis-à-vis the sale of computer malware. He was initially arrested in 2024 and has been fighting his extradition to the US after first consenting thereto. Whilst he initially managed to contest the extradition, the AG had filed an appeal.

On Friday, Judge Giovanni Grixti began to read his judgment when lawyer Daphne Baldacchino from the Office of the Attorney General interrupted, noting that the purpose of the sitting was the delivery of closing submissions as opposed to the judgment, which is due next Tuesday.

After consulting the minutes of the case, the judge confirmed that Baldacchino was correct in her assertion.

Defence lawyer Lennox Vella then called for the sitting to be postponed, with the AG objecting. Judge Grixti held that there was no need to adjourn, and that the only victim in this case was himself inasmuch as he had written the judgement.

Defence Lawyer Franco Debono argued that his client was availing himself of new amendments to the law – amendments which allow for a change of mind – and that his client was under arrest whilst the law “was being brought up to standard”.

New evidence, court records

During the sitting, Attorney General lawyer Sean Xerri De Caro sought to summon a witness, adding that the present proceedings were exceptional and that the law permitted all parties to present new evidence at appellate stage.

He furthermore made submissions as to shortcomings by the Court of Committal (Court of magistrates in extradition proceedings) – with Franco Debono claiming that these submissions constituted an “attack” on the manner in which the magistrate presiding said Court of Committal operated.

Debono furthermore argued the AG had ample time to bring forward evidence, and that Meli suffered the most until the amendments were promulgated. It was contended that the decision of the court of first instance should be upheld.

The case was adjourned to next week.

AG lawyers Sean Xerri De Caro, Daphne Baldacchino and Maria Zerafa Le-Gros appeared as the Central Authority.

Lawyers Franco Debono, Lennox Vella and Arthur Azzopardi assisted Meli.