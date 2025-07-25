Man handed three-year probation order after admitting to sexual relations with 15-year-old girl

A man was handed a three-year probation order after admitting to participating in sexual activities with a girl who was 15-years-old at the time they conceived a child.

The 23-year-old was however found not guilty of defiling the minor.

The girl provided audio-visual testimony during the proceedings and confirmed that she was 15 at the time of the offence. She confirmed that she had been in a relationship with the defendant for the past two and a half years, and that she loved him.

She also confirmed the accused was the father of her child, who was six months old at the time of the testimony. Reference was also made to her wish not to testify against the defendant inasmuch as she wished to continue living with him. She also expressed her wish to continue her scholastic education.

The girl’s mother also testified, stating that the pair had gone their separate ways after the man allegedly hit her. She recounted how her daughter and the accused met whilst she should have been at her summer job, and stated that she believed the couple conceived the child to get back at her for wanting the relationship to end due to the girl’s age.

The mother confirmed the termination of the relationship and that her daughter was once again expecting a baby, from another man.

A Child Protection Services representative also provided testimony, describing an incident which took place on the day that the girl gave birth to the child. It emerged that the accused smashed his mobile phone when the girl asked him to lower its volume – prompting the involvement of the domestic violence unit.

The couple cohabited following the birth of the child.

In his statement, the defendant acknowledged the girl’s age, and that he was aware that he could not have sexual relations with persons under the age of sixteen. He noted that they had fallen in love and even had the approval of the girl’s mother.

The court considered the fact that the girl wished not to testify against the man and found the man not guilty of defiling her. It was stated that this was done in the best interest of the child.

It was noted that children with incarcerated parents face a plethora of disadvantages, and that in this case the father would have been incarcerated precisely for bringing the child into the world.

A three-year probation order was thus handed down.

Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit presided over the court.