Four Maltese police officers participating in Frontex-led maritime operation in the Black Sea

Four Maltese police officers are currently taking part in a Frontex-led maritime operation in the Black Sea, off the coast of Romania.

This is the first time Maltese officers have participated in such a mission beyond national waters.

The contingent, consisting of one sergeant and three constables, has been deployed between 9 July and 1 October. Their involvement also marks the first time Frontex has launched this type of maritime operation in the region.

Last week, Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri announced that Italian police officers will be on patrol in Malta but with no executive responsibilities.

He said this is part of cooperation efforts with other countries. He posted a photo on Facebook of Maltese police officers on patrol in France.

The Maltese officers are working alongside colleagues from Portugal, Italy, Greece, Latvia, and Romania. Their primary task is to patrol the waters between the ports of Constanța and Mangalia, near Romania’s border with Bulgaria, aboard a police vessel.

This participation follows the 2022 inauguration of two small RHIB vessels purchased for the Malta Police Force with European Union funding. That same year, an agreement was signed enabling Maltese crews to join Frontex-led missions in international waters whenever required.

During the current deployment, the Maltese officers are conducting vessel inspections, verifying crew documentation, and sharing information with the Romanian Coast Guard. They also assist in rescue operations when needed and support the Romanian Fisheries Department with inspections.

As part of daily operations, the officers monitor the maritime border between Romania and Bulgaria, serving as a deterrent against illegal trafficking of substances and persons — primarily from Turkey.

Additionally, the Maltese contingent is receiving advanced training from Frontex in the use of specialised equipment, including water-launched drones, night-operating devices for maritime surveillance, and remote-controlled life buoys designed to assist individuals in distress without requiring officers to enter the water.

This deployment reflects Malta’s growing commitment to European border security efforts and its increasing role in collaborative international operations.