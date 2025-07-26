Man wanted over Sliema robbery caught five years later in Italy

An Italian man has been extradited to Malta in connection to a robbery that took place over five years ago.

The robbery happened in February 2020. Two people were assaulted and robbed while walking down Triq Sir Adrian Dingli in Sliema. The two assailants were riding a motorcycle when one of them got off, ran toward the victims and snatched a branded wristwatch from one of them, and fled the scene.

The motorcycle was later found by police near St George’s Bay in St Julian’s.

Subsequently, one of the alleged attackers, a 50-year-old Italian, believed to be part of a luxury watch theft ring, was arrested and brought before the court, charged with complicity in the robbery. He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

However, in December last year, he was found guilty by the court and sentenced to seven years in prison.

Meanwhile, his accomplice had fled to Italy, where he was later arrested. A European Arrest Warrant was issued, and late on Thursday night, the man was brought to Malta under arrest from Rome, escorted by Maltese police.

The man is set to appear in court on Saturday before Magistrate Charmaine Galea.