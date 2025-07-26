Two men arrested in Paceville after being caught with drugs allegedly intended for sale

Two men are being held under arrest after they were caught in possession of various types of drugs, allegedly intended for trafficking, during police patrols in Paceville on Friday night.

In the first incident, police officers noticed a man acting suspiciously. When they stopped him and attempted to search a bag he was carrying, he tried to flee but was immediately apprehended. During the arrest, the man acted aggressively towards the officers, resulting in two policemen sustaining minor injuries.

The man was identified as a 32-year-old Jamaican national. Upon being searched, he was found to be in possession of eight sachets of a substance suspected to be cocaine and 20 sachets containing a substance believed to be cannabis.

Later that night, during further patrols in the area, police observed another man behaving suspiciously. A search revealed six sachets suspected to contain cannabis, along with a considerable amount of cash. The man, a 50-year-old from Eritrea, was arrested on the spot.

Both men are currently being held in police custody and are expected to be arraigned in court in the coming days, facing charges related to drug possession with intent to traffic, among others.

Police investigations are ongoing.