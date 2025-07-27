Woman dies in car crash that also involved prime minister’s parents

updated at 7pm

A 71-year-old woman has died after being involved in a traffic accident on Sunday afternoon.

The accident happened at around 3:30pm on Triq Hompesch, Fgura’s main road.

Prime Minister Robert Abela’s parents, former President George Abela and his wife Margaret, were also involved in the accident. They were hospitalised and are in stable condition.

“My prayers are with the two others who were involved in the crash for a quick recovery,” the prime minister said in a Facebook post, thanking emergency teams and hospital staff for their work.

Police said the crash involved a Toyota Corolla driven by a 23-year-old woman from Żabbar and an Audi Q3 driven by a 77-year-old man from Marsaskala.

George Abela was driving the Audi and had as his passengers, his 76-year-old wife, a 42-year-old woman and two boys aged 14 and 11.

In the Toyota, there was also a 71-year-old woman from Żabbar, who sadly died shortly after being taken to hospital. The young driver remains in serious condition.

The Civil Protection Department and a medical team were called to the scene to assist. All those involved were taken to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment.

George Abela and wife Margaret were certified as suffering from serious injuries, while the condition of the other passengers is still not known.

A magisterial inquiry has been opened led by Magistrate Ian Farrugia, and police investigations are ongoing.

Opposition Leader Bernard Grech said he had contacted the Prime Minister to offer support, while European Parliament President Roberta Metsola also sent her thoughts to the former President and his wife.