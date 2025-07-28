Two more traffic fatalities as man, woman die in separate accidents on Sunday evening

Two more people have died in separate traffic accidents on the day of another fatal crash in Fgura, bringing the weekend's death toll on Malta’s roads to three.

At around 7:30pm on Sunday evening, police were informed of a traffic accident in Triq il-Marina, Pietà. Preliminary investigations revealed that a 58-year-old man from Żejtun lost control of the Honda motorcycle he was riding, hit a pavement, and fell.

The man received medical assistance on site and was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance, but was unfortunately certified dead shortly after.

Later that night, at approximately 10pm, police were called to another serious accident in Xatt il-Barriera, Valletta. Investigations indicated a collision between a Subaru Impreza, driven by a 23-year-old man from Paola, and a stationary Ford Fiesta.

During the impact, a 62-year-old woman from Ħamrun was caught between the two vehicles and died at the scene despite immediate medical attention. A 69-year-old man, also from Ħamrun and inside the Ford Fiesta at the time, was seriously injured and taken to Mater Dei Hospital.

Several parked vehicles were also damaged in the Valletta crash. The Subaru driver was unharmed.

Magistrate Ian Farrugia has been informed of both incidents and has launched separate magisterial inquiries.

Police investigations are ongoing.