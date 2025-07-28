Court hears how man allegedly 'ran drugs supermarket in Paceville'

A court heard last week how a man who was caught with cocaine, laughing gas and cannabis in Paceville was running “a little drugs supermarket”.

Nehemiah Andrew Lee Perry, a 32-year-old Jamaican national residing in Pembroke, was caught at a Paceville nightclub on 26 July, with the police having received reports that a man was selling balloons containing nitrous oxide (laughing gas).

When approached, the man handed over his backpack to police officers, with this containing a nitrous oxide cylinder. He refused however to hand over a small bag and resisted arrest.

This smaller bag contained eight sachets of suspected cocaine and 20 sachets of suspected cannabis, as well as a key to a car in which further nitrous oxide cannisters were found.

Bail was requested by the defence, with lawyers Franco Debono and Adreana Zammit noting that Perry has strong ties to Malta and a clean criminal record.

The prosecution objected, noting that the man was running “a little drugs supermarket”.

Bail was denied.

Police Inspector Jonathan Pace and Attorney General lawyer Nadia Ciappara prosecuted.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Adreana Zammit assisted the accused.