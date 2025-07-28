Man handed suspended sentence after admitting to grievously injuring another at Ħal Far open centre

A man residing in Ħal Far was handed a two-year prison term suspended for four years after admitting to grievously injuring another man using a pointed instrument, uttering threats, and recidivism.

Abulahi Hassan Ali, a 29-year-old Somalian national, pleaded guilty to all the charges, reconfirming his admission after being warned of the legal consequences of said plea.

The incident took place at the Ħal Far open centre on 26 May, 2024. The defendant, a recidivist, attacked the victim using a pointed instrument, used force against him and threatened him.

The court, taking into account Ali’s guilty plea and the gravity of the offences to which he admitted, handed a two-year prison term suspended for four years.

A restraining order in favour of the victim was issued, with the defendant also being condemned to pay all expenses relating to the court proceedings.

The court was presided over by Magistrate Monica Vella.