Jury trial begins for woman accused of murdering her partner

Mayumi Santos Patacsil, from the Philippines, is standing trial before a jury on allegations of murdering her partner of four years, Marcelino Montalban Saraza, and making a false report to police.

The jury trial began on Monday. The case dates back to 2 July 2021 when police officers had found the victim’s body, face down and covered with a sheet at his Mellieha home after being alerted to the murder by Patacsil herself. According to police, the man was stabbed several times in his chest and neck.

During the compilation of evidence, it emerged that the accused had informed police that she had stabbed the man in self-defence. Moreover, the court had heard how Patacsil, 44 at the time, had been suspecting an affair, with two friends of the deceased testifying that Patacsil was “always jealous”.

Expert witnesses told the court that Saraza had suffered the fatal stab wound to his abdomen, and that the woman had stabbed him even after his heart had stopped.

The court is being presided over by Judge Consuelo Scerri Herrera.

AG lawyers Etienne Savona and Kaylie Bonett are prosecuting.

The accused is being assisted by legal aid lawyer Simon Micallef Stafrace.