Tourist denied bail after repeatedly harassing, stalking bar attendant

A man was remanded in custody after pleading not guilty to repeatedly harassing a woman and causing her to fear that violence would be used against her.

Ondrej Cervenec, a 34-year-old man working in the construction sector, pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

Whilst the validity of the arrest was not contested, a request for bail was made. The prosecution objected, citing that the victim is yet to testify, that the accused repeatedly harassed the victim despite being told to leave her alone, and that he has no ties to the Maltese islands.

Legal aid lawyer Nadia Fiott stated that the fact that one is a foreigner does not necessarily mean there is a risk of absconsion, and that the accused is presumed innocent until guilty.

The court, taking stock of the fact that the injured party is yet to testify, denied the bail request.

AG lawyer Miriayah Borg and Inspector Ian Azzopardi prosecuted.

Legal aid lawyer Nadia Fiott assisted the accused.