Driver to be charged with involuntary homicide, driving under the influence after latest road fatality

The victim was a 62-year-old mother of four who had been fishing in Valletta shortly before the accident

matthew_farrugia
29 July 2025, 10:00am
by Matthew Farrugia
Investigations by the police indicated a collision between a Subaru Impreza, driven by a 23-year-old man from Paola, and a stationary Ford Fiesta, left Mildred Azzopardi (inset) caught between the two vehicles dead
A man is set to be charged with involuntarily causing the death of Mildred Azzopardi, who died in a car crash on Sunday.

The victim was a 62-year-old mother of four who had been fishing in Valletta shortly before the accident. A 69-year-old man also sustained life-threatening injuries during the accident. 

The accused, who is yet to be named, is set to be charged with involuntary homicide and driving while under the influence. 

He is expected to be charged at 12:00pm in front of Magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo.

Matthew Farrugia is a staff reporter at MaltaToday
