Valletta crash: Soldier granted bail after being charged with involuntary homicide of Mildred Azzopardi

A man was granted bail after pleading not guilty to a multiplicity of charges, including the involuntary homicide of Mildred Azzopardi, who died after being caught in between two cars in a collision on Sunday.

Benjamin Chetcuti, a 23-year-old soldier from Paola, appeared in court on Tuesday and was charged with involuntary homicide, involuntarily injuring a man, drink-driving, reckless driving, speeding, driving without insurance, as well as committing an offence which he was duty-bound to prevent.

The man also faces other charges pertaining to involuntary damage of property. In particular, he was charged with involuntarily damaging the car which he drove, a Subaru Impreza, which belongs to someone else. He was also accused of damaging two other cars as well as two motorcycles.

The court was informed the police breathalysed Chetcuti at the scene of the incident, with the latter testing positive. He was arrested and read his rights, as CCTV footage was obtained.

After posing a series of questions, defence lawyers representing Chetcuti did not contest the validity of the arrest and requested bail.

The prosecution objected, citing the serious nature of the offences as well as the risk of tampering with evidence.

With respect to the latter, lawyer Franco Debono stated that an inquiry has taken place and CCTV footage has already been preserved, so that there was no fear of tampering with evidence. Moreover, it was noted that the accused has a clean criminal record.

Bail was granted.

Lawyer Darlene Grima and Superintendent Nicholas Vella prosecuted.

Defence lawyers Arthur Azzopardi, Franco Debono and Jacob Magri assisted the accused.