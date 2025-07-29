Conditional discharge after man pleads guilty to slightly injuring partner

A 31-year-old man was handed a conditional discharge after pleading guilty to slightly injuring and threatening his partner.



The Indian national, who works as a barista, confirmed his admission after being given the opportunity to reconsider his plea with his lawyer.



The court heard submissions vis-à-vis the appropriate punishment to be meted out. In particular, the prosecution noted that the defendant, who until today had a clean criminal record, fully cooperated with the police.



It was considered that an effective imprisonment term would not be appropriate, and the man was handed a three-year conditional discharge.



Inspector Colin Sheldon prosecuted.



Legal aid lawyer Nadya Fiott assisted the accused.