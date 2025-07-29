menu

Conditional discharge after man pleads guilty to slightly injuring partner

31-year-old barista arraigned on Tuesday and charged with insulting and injuring partner 

29 July 2025, 12:46pm
by Thomas Cilia
 A 31-year-old man was handed a conditional discharge after pleading guilty to slightly injuring and threatening his partner.  
 
The Indian national, who works as a barista, confirmed his admission after being given the opportunity to reconsider his plea with his lawyer.  
 
The court heard submissions vis-à-vis the appropriate punishment to be meted out. In particular, the prosecution noted that the defendant, who until today had a clean criminal record, fully cooperated with the police.  
 
It was considered that an effective imprisonment term would not be appropriate, and the man was handed a three-year conditional discharge.  
 
Inspector Colin Sheldon prosecuted.  
 
Legal aid lawyer Nadya Fiott assisted the accused.

