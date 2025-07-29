Man filmed on TikTok beating partner charged with domestic violence

A man was remanded in custody after pleading not guilty to various charges, including slightly injuring his partner, threatening her, illegally detaining her and causing her to fear that violence would be used against her.

The man, a Libyan national residing in Gozo, was also charged with breaching two separate sets of bail conditions and recidivism.

The court was informed the Domestic Violence Unit had received an email containing a video which had been circulating on ‘TikTok’ featuring the man beating up a woman in a car.

The victim was traced via the car’s number plate. Although she initially refused to file a report, she later informed a police sergeant that the incident did take place but did not want to report her partner since she had previously done so and forgiven him.

The defendant was then arrested in Gozo, whilst signing the bail book. A report was subsequently filed, with the alleged victim stating that an argument had erupted on 24 July, with the defendant hitting her and insulting her.

The police were also informed that upon arrival at the defendant’s residence in Gozo, the man forced the woman into the house and hid her keys. During the early hours of the following morning, the woman managed to go to her mother’s house.

The validity of the arrest was not contested, with bail being requested.

The prosecution objected to said request, citing a fear that evidence would be tampered with as well as the criminal record of the accused.

Defence lawyer David Bonello however noted that the woman refused to attend the sitting, and that there are various occasions where one spends two weeks under arrest only for the alleged victim to choose not to testify at the first sitting.

Bail was denied.

Inspector Antonello Magri prosecuted.

Defence lawyer David Bonello assisted the accused.