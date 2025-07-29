Woman released on bail after being charged over St Patrick’s Day fight

A 23-year-old woman was granted bail after pleading not guilty to grievous bodily harm and the improper use of electronic communications.

According to sources, the case dates back to St Patrick’s Day and concerns a fight between two young women, one of whom has already been handed a probation order.

The woman, a law student, pleaded not guilty to the charges, and the validity of the arrest was not contested.

Bail was requested. The prosecution stated that it would not contest said request so long as adequate conditions are imposed, and this in view of the passage of time between the incident and arraignment. It was also stated that the involved parties are now friends.

Defence lawyer Franco Debono stated his client was merely defending herself and that the conditions should reflect the circumstances of the case.

Bail was granted.

AG lawyer Clive Aquilina and Inspectors Jonathan Cassar and Nico Zarb prosecuted.

The defendant was assisted by defence lawyers Franco Debono, Adreana Zammit and Marion Camilleri.