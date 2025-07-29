Man, 63, dies after empty bus crushes him against a wall

A 63-year-old man died after an empty bus reversed onto him at the Floriana park-and-ride on Tuesday.

The accident happened at around 1:45pm, when police received a report of an injured man.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the bus "moved on its own," as the man got stuck between the vehicle and a wall.

A medical team rushed to the park-and-ride, and the man was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance. He died shortly afterwards.

Magistrate Joe Mifsud was informed of the case and launched an inquiry.

Police and OHSA investigations are still ongoing.