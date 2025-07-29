Sigmund Mifsud testifies in case of alleged disruption of evidence

Sigmund Mifsud, the former chief executive of the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra, testified in court on Tuesday vis-a-vis charges of disrupting evidence on a case in which an orchestra official admitted to harassing a member of the orchestra.

Mifsud began by recounting his experience and achievements in the sector. In particular, he recalled his obsession with the trumpet and that he changed the mentality of how the orchestra works whilst serving as chief executive.

He said that both the quantity and quality of concerts increased, and that recordings with major labels were also being conducted. Reference was also made to his involvement in the negotiation of a collective agreement.

Asked about his relationship with the other musicians, the witness told the court that whilst this was a generally positive one, he noted some changes during the last three years. He stated that “when one does what is best for the orchestra, one runs the risk that not everyone will accept”.

Mifsud was then asked about the man who had admitted to harassing an orchestra member. He replied that he knew him as a musician, and that whilst they were friends, they were not particularly close. “If he had a birthday party, I would not be invited, and we would not go out together during weekends,” he said. Their conversations would be limited to work.

During his testimony, Mifsud shed light on the relationship between the man and the victim. He noted that they were close friends who would go out together during weekends. To this end, he presented a number of messages between the two which attest to their “close” relationship.

He described the victim as an organised person who initially took all his feedback on board. He said he had helped her on various occasions and even offered a psychologist insofar as he knew that she had “personal issues”. Mifsud also recalled pushing for the victim to stay at a paid-for hotel whilst recovering from COVID-19 because her father was vulnerable.

Mifsud then referred to the events which ensued after a tour in the United Kingdom was postponed. “Everything started to fall apart, and I felt like I was losing control,” he said. In fact, he was told during a meeting with a minister that there was a lot of tension within the orchestra.

The former chief executive also noted a sudden change in the relationship between the victim and the man. Nonetheless, he did not ask what had happened since he felt that “she was being cold” with him too, prompting him to believe that she was suffering from personal troubles.

Towards the end, Mifsud noted that the woman “almost did not care about her job”. She would “throw tantrums” and “shout for nothing”, he added.

Mifsud said the first time he had heard of any sexual harassment was during this month of strange behaviour and tantrums. He recalled being stunned when the woman mentioned an event of harassment which had taken place two and a half years prior, and how he immediately told the man that whilst he understood there was a friendship between them he did not want him getting too comfortable with her.

He also recounted how he told the victim to file a report about what she was saying. After a meeting to understand what was happening, Mifsud proceeded with the letter and informed the permanent secretary.

He added that when the man was arrested, he spoke with his lawyer, who advised him not to speak with him.

Mifsud was then cross-examined. He confirmed once more the reason as to why he did not look into the change in relationship between the man and victim, and that the former rented property from Mifsud.

Lawyer Roberto Spiteri, appearing parte civile, referred to various recordings which were presented in an earlier sitting, and in which Mifsud is heard telling the man that they should keep a consistent version of events.

Mifsud, when asked if he felt that this was an appropriate way to speak to a man under investigation, admitted that he was mistaken to speak to him and not follow legal advice. He said, however, that he never told the man to lie.

Mifsud further said that the media had spread mistaken information, and that he felt that the correct facts had to be stated.

Prior to Mifsud’s testimony, Joyce Dimech, who at the time was the permanent secretary in the Culture Ministry, testified that Mifsud had informed her of the alleged sexual harassment case. She added that the resignation letter of the woman did not include any names of those who committed the harassment.

Inspectors Gabriel Micallef and Kevin Pulis prosecuted.

Lawyers Mark Vassallo and Shaun Zammit assisted Sigmund Mifsud.

Lawyer Roberto Spiteri appeared parte civile.