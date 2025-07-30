menu

Rabat murders: Carmelo Ciantar ‘id-Durga’ identified as alleged killer

Carmelo Ciantar known as id-Durga, 72, from Żebbuġ identified as the alleged perpetrator behind the murder of two men on Tuesday • Sources tell MaltaToday murder weapon found by police 

30 July 2025, 11:05am
by Karl Azzopardi
Carmelo Ciantar 'id-Durga' has been identified as the alleged killer of two men found dead in Rabat on Tuesday (Image: ONE News)
Carmelo Ciantar known as id-Durga, 72, from Żebbuġ has been identified as the alleged perpetrator behind the murder of two men on Tuesday.

Sources close to the investigation confirmed the murder weapon has been found, but it is too early to know when Ciantar will be charged in court.

Ciantar was arrested late on Tuesday after the two victims were found lying dead in an alleyway in Rabat’s Kunċizzjoni area.

The victims are 57-year-old Anthony Agius from Rabat and 51-year-old Dennis Mifsud from Siġġiewi.

One of the victims is the son-in-law of the aggressor, while the other is his partner's son.

Police are investigating the motive and the family dynamics.

There was heavy police presence in Rabat on Tuesday night as police searched for the suspect.

Magistrate Joe Mifsud appointed an inquiry into the matter.

