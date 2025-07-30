AG appeal over Daniel Meli’s blocked extradition upheld, case to be decided afresh

The Court of Criminal Appeal upheld the attorney general’s appeal and sent the records of Daniel Meli’s extradition proceedings back to the Court of Magistrates to decide the case once again.



The suspected hacker, a 28-year-old man from Zabbar, is wanted by US authorities to face charges connected to the sale of computer malware. He was initially arrested in 2024 and has been fighting his extradition to the US after first consenting to it.



The US extradition request had been dismissed in May, with the court noting that the prosecution failed to meet the required burden of proof. An appeal from this decision was subsequently filed, and upheld on Wednesday.



The Attorney General’s grievance regarding documents which had been presented at first instance was upheld. Documents which had been presented by the prosecution were deemed inadmissible by the Court of Committal (Court of Magistrates in extradition proceedings) inasmuch as they were not presented under oath.



This morning, the Court of Criminal Appeal ordered that the records are sent back so that the case may be decided afresh, taking stock of this evidence.



Judge Giovanni Grixti presided over the Court of Criminal Appeal.



Lawyers Daphne Baldacchino, Sean Xerri De Caro and Maria Zerafa Le-Gros appeared for the Attoreny General.



Lawyers Arthur Azzopardi, Franco Debono and Lennox Vella assisted Daniel Joe Meli.