Confiscation of undeclared money carried by man in transit reduced after change in law

A court reduced the confiscation of undeclared money carried by a Somalian national in transit after the constitutional court found the punishment established by law to run counter to the right to the enjoyment of property.

Ali Muuse Igaale admitted to failing to declare that he was carrying a sum in excess of €10,000 (approximately €160,000) whilst leaving Malta for Istanbul, and was condemned by the Court of Magistrates to pay a fine of €85,601.40.

An appeal was subsequently filed, with the Court of Criminal Appeal being requested to refer the matter to the First Hall of the Civil Court in its constitutional jurisdiction so that it may decide whether the hefty fixed punishment established by the Cash Control Regulations violates the right to property.

The law, as it stood at the time, provided for a fine amounting to 55% of an undeclared sum when this exceeded €30,000 (with the amount of €10,000 being returned to the person found guilty).

Although the first court found no breach of human rights, the constitutional court did indeed find the punishment imposed by law to run counter to the right to the enjoyment of property.

The law was subsequently amended, now providing that when the amount falsely declared or not declared is of a value of exceeding €30,000, the confiscation of not less than 20% and not more than 55% is to be ordered.

“It is crystal clear that the law now is less stringent than it was at the time that the appealed judgment was delivered,” the court said.

Moreover, as regards the amount to be confiscated, the court considered a number of factors, including the clean conviction sheet of the appellant, the fact that he registered a guilty plea, his cooperation with authorities as well as the fact that the law had to be changed following the judgment of the constitutional court last year.

The appeal was upheld and the amount confiscated was reduced to €37,000, which represents approximately 23% of the total amount which Igaale had been caught carrying.

Igaale was assisted by lawyers Franco Debono, Adreana Zammit, Arthur Azzopardi and Jacob Magri.