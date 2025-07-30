Woman handed suspended sentence after pleading guilty to having abortion

A woman has been handed a suspended sentence after admitting to having an abortion.

The court was informed that the 28-year-old attended hospital in November 2024 after experiencing pain, where she informed doctors that she had an abortion.

It is understood that the woman purchased abortion pills via the internet.

The defendant was arraigned under summons and registered a guilty plea.

The court handed a 22-month prison term, suspended for two years.

Inspectors Wayne Buhagiar and Ian Vella prosecuted.

Legal procurator Peter Paul Zammit appeared the accused.