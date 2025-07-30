menu

Woman handed suspended sentence after pleading guilty to having abortion

Woman who purchased abortion pills online handed 22-month prison term suspended for two years

30 July 2025, 2:20pm
by Thomas Cilia
Abortion pill (File photo)

A woman has been handed a suspended sentence after admitting to having an abortion.

The court was informed that the 28-year-old attended hospital in November 2024 after experiencing pain, where she informed doctors that she had an abortion.

It is understood that the woman purchased abortion pills via the internet.

The defendant was arraigned under summons and registered a guilty plea.

The court handed a 22-month prison term, suspended for two years.

Inspectors Wayne Buhagiar and Ian Vella prosecuted.

Legal procurator Peter Paul Zammit appeared the accused.

Thomas Cilia is a MaltaToday court reporter. He is a fourth-year law student at the Univer...
