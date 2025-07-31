Rabat murders: Carmelo Ciantar to be charged at 1pm

Carmelo Ciantar known as id-Durga, 72, will be charged with murdering two people in Rabat at 1pm.

He will be charged in front of magistrate Rachel Montebello.

Ciantar known as id-Durga, who resides in Żebbug, was arrested late on Tuesday following a man-hunt after the two victims were found lying dead in an alleyway in Rabat’s Kunċizzjoni area.

The victims are 57-year-old Anthony Agius from Rabat and 51-year-old Dennis Mifsud from Siġġiewi.

One of the victims is the son-in-law of the aggressor, while the other is his partner's son.

Police are investigating the motive and the family dynamics.

There was heavy police presence in Rabat on Tuesday night as police searched for the suspect.

Magistrate Joe Mifsud appointed an inquiry into the matter.