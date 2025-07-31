Mildred Azzopardi’s children call on parents of their mother’s killer to attend her funeral

The children of traffic fatality victim Mildred Azzopardi have called on the parents of their mother’s killer to attend her funeral.

“If you have respect and value dignity as you preached, we invite you to pay respect to our deceased mother due to the murder caused by the son you raised, to attend her funeral on Saturday,” Mildred’s four children said in a Facebook post.

She was killed after being caught in between two cars in a collision on Sunday. One of Mildred’s children, Amy, told MaltaToday her father Alfred Azzopardi, who was also present during the impact is in intensive care at Mater Dei Hospital.

The alleged aggressor, Benjamin Chetcuti, 23, was granted bail on Tuesday after being charged with involuntary homicide, involuntarily injuring a man, drink-driving, reckless driving, speeding, driving without insurance, as well as committing an offence which he was duty-bound to prevent.

“My mother went to church and practiced the word of God; the least you can do (since we had no apology for what your son has caused) would be to come pay respect to her: A prayer, a minute… at least,” the son and daughters of Mildred said. “Have some remorse if you raised him right.”

Mildred Azzopardi’s funeral will be held on Saturday 2 August at the Floriana church.