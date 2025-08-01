Suspended sentence for man found guilty of greviously injuring another during altercation

A 34-year-old man from Qormi was found guilty of assaulting and greviously injuring another man during an altercation in Birkirkara and was handed a two-year sentence, suspended for two years.

Cranston Portelli was also charged with possession of a weapon without a license, threatening and insulting the victim, and breaching the public peace.

The victim, James Manfre, was discovered on the ground outside the Santa Liena Band Club in Birkirkara on 22 August 2021. He was struck several times with a sharp weapon and injured grievously. The injury also caused a permanent deformity to his hand, the court heard.

Inspector Andrew Agius had testified in court that the district police found Manfre on the ground with multiple stab wounds in front of the band club.

The officers who were administering first aid smelled alcohol on the victim, who was very aggressive with them. When asked by the police who the aggressor was, Manfre refused to tell them.

An anonymous person had informed police that the argument between Manfre and the aggressor had started inside the band club. Through CCTV footage, the suspect and the victim could be seen conversing.

From further testimonies it emerged that the accused was drinking with his friends at the club. The victim, who entered later, knew someone from the accused’s clique.

The bartender on shift that day had told Manfre not to cause trouble. “He was known to like causing trouble,” the bartender testified in court.

A heated argument between the victim and the accused later arose such that third parties had to intervene. The bartender threw Portelli out and some others tried to convince Manfre to stay inside but still followed the accused outside.

When Portelli left the band club, Manfre followed him out.

Members of the CID identified the suspect as Cranston Portelli arrested, and when interrogated, he chose not to answer any questions. Portelli was known to the police.

The court understood that the victim did not have an issue with anyone else in the club and the argument only involved them.

The court also said it was convinced that both the victim and the accused were under the influence of alcohol . The court also took into account Portelli’s criminal record but considered that Manfre contributed to the aggression by remaining there.

The court thus found the accused guilty of the principal charge of assault and causing grevious injuries but did not find sufficient evidence to uphold the other charges.

He was handed a sentence of two years, suspended for two years, and was also ordered to pay €6,735.03 in court expenses. The court was presided over by Magistrate Monica Vella. Defence lawyer Nicholas Mifsud assisted Portelli.

A restraining order was also issued in favour of the victim.