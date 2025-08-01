Mother withdraws report against son who threatened her and previously broke her nose

A mother has withdrawn a domestic violence complaint against her son who had broken her nose two years prior.

The accused, a 43-year-old man from Attard, was charged in court for greviously injuring his mother, causing her to fear violence and for threatening her. He was also accused of being a recidivist.

Inspector Omar Zammit explained that the woman reported her son to the DV Unit after he threatened her on multiple occasions. He constantly messaged her as he did not want her to leave.

Zammit made reference a particular incident which occurred in May of two years ago when an argument escalated and the man broke his mother’s nose. The injury was confirmed by a medical certificate. Back then, she chose not to report the incident.

The parte civile’s lawyer informed the court that the mother wishes to withdraw the report, explaining that she hastily sought police assistance. She also made reference to the broken nose incident, and stated that it was unintentional.

It allegedly occurred when the man turned around and accidentally struck her with his elbow. She also stated that the man, despite having a previous drug problem, is currently clean, living well and is employed in a stable job.

The prosecution had no objection to the complaint being withdrawn but told the court that the May incident was indeed intentional.

The mother then entered the courtroom, took the stand and confirmed that she wanted the proceedings to be stopped. The court reminded her that once they are closed, they cannot be reopened and if another incident occurs, no further court action can be initiated. The mother still confirmed her wish to halt the proceedings.

Magistrate Marseanne Farrugia presided over the case. Defence lawyer David Gatt represented the accused. Lawyer Yanica Barbara Sant appeared for the parte civile.

Attorney General lawyer Manuel Grech and Inspector Omar Zammit prosecuted.