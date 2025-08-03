menu

Two motorcyclists hospitalised in Sunday morning traffic accident

3 August 2025, 10:55am
by Juliana Zammit

Two people were rushed to Mater Dei Hospital on Sunday after a collision between two motorcycles.

The accident happened at around 8:15am on Sunday in Triq tal-Barrani, Zejtun

Preliminary police investigations showed the accident occurred between a Peugeot tweet motorcycle driven by a 66-year-old man from Zabbar and a Kawasaki motorcycle driven by a 30-year-old woman from Marsaxlokk.

The two were rushed to Mater Dei Hospital where they were certified for their injuries. The man suffered serious injuries whilst the woman suffered grevious injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.

