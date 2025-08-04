Student’s boyfriend called police from abroad to inform them she was raped

French student Tony Quinon, 29, was on Monday charged with raping a woman at a rental apartment in Qormi.

The accused, who was also charged with holding the woman against her will, harassing her, causing her to fear violence and performing non-consensual acts against her, pleaded not guilty.

The victim’s partner, who is abroad, called the police to inform them his girlfriend had been raped at the Qormi apartment. When arriving onsite, the woman was found, and the accused was taken into police custody.

According to reports, the accused convinced victim to perform a back massage on her, before he attempted to rape her. Both were staying at the same apartment.

The accused denied the charges, and a protection order has been issued in favour of the victim.

Bail was not requested for the accused.

Magistrate Leonard Caruana presided over proceedings.

Attorney General lawyers Cynthia Tomasuolo and Krista Spiteri Lucas prosecuted, and were assisted by police inspectors Marshall Mallia and John Sammut.

Lawyer George Camilleri assisted the accused.